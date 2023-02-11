Rosé Touché

Don't miss out on this special release of our 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir! We will be offering a sneak peek on Saturday, February 11th - after that it will be exclusive to Wine Club Members! Joining us for the event will be our friends from Poetry on Demand who will amaze and delight you with poems on the spot. Give them just one word for inspiration - "love," "grandmother," "sister," someone's name, a family pet, a plant or flower, or your beloved (or not) first car - and they will create a unique poem just for you! Each poem is typed out for you to take home or gift to your Valentine.



While the type writers tap on in the background, enjoy small bites paired with our wines with a special pairing for the 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir featuring Briar Rose Creamery.



Tasting fee: $30 - waived with $75 bottle purchase.

