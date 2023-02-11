 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:debbie@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=ros-eacute-touch-eacute--1590516053--366
All Dates:Feb 11, 2023 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Rosé Touché

Don't miss out on this special release of our 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir! We will be offering a sneak peek on Saturday, February 11th - after that it will be exclusive to Wine Club Members! Joining us for the event will be our friends from Poetry on Demand who will amaze and delight you with poems on the spot. Give them just one word for inspiration - "love," "grandmother," "sister," someone's name, a family pet, a plant or flower, or your beloved (or not) first car - and they will create a unique poem just for you! Each poem is typed out for you to take home or gift to your Valentine.

While the type writers tap on in the background, enjoy small bites paired with our wines with a special pairing for the 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir featuring Briar Rose Creamery.

Tasting fee: $30 - waived with $75 bottle purchase.

 

Fee: $30

2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir for Valentine's Weekend!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
February (2023)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable