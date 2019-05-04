 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://rocowinery.com/event/rose-soiree/?instance_id=142
All Dates:May 4, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Rosé Soirée

Let’s raise a glass to Oregon’s master of sparkling wine, Rollin Soles, as we taste ROCO’s first RMS Brut Rosé! This limited, early release wine is 100% Pinot Noir made in the traditional Méthode Champenoise style.

The event will feature an array of tasty bites to pair with the 2016 RMS Brut Rosé, as well as a flight of 2015 ROCO Wines.

$25pp
Fee waived with purchase of three bottles of sparkling wine
Complimentary for Members

RSVP with Kelly Karr
kelly@rocowinery.com
503-538-7625

 

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
