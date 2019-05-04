Rosé Soirée

Let’s raise a glass to Oregon’s master of sparkling wine, Rollin Soles, as we taste ROCO’s first RMS Brut Rosé! This limited, early release wine is 100% Pinot Noir made in the traditional Méthode Champenoise style.



The event will feature an array of tasty bites to pair with the 2016 RMS Brut Rosé, as well as a flight of 2015 ROCO Wines.



$25pp

Fee waived with purchase of three bottles of sparkling wine

Complimentary for Members



RSVP with Kelly Karr

kelly@rocowinery.com

503-538-7625

