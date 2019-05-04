|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035387625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://rocowinery.com/event/rose-soiree/?instance_id=142
|All Dates:
Rosé Soirée
Let’s raise a glass to Oregon’s master of sparkling wine, Rollin Soles, as we taste ROCO’s first RMS Brut Rosé! This limited, early release wine is 100% Pinot Noir made in the traditional Méthode Champenoise style.
The event will feature an array of tasty bites to pair with the 2016 RMS Brut Rosé, as well as a flight of 2015 ROCO Wines.
$25pp
Fee waived with purchase of three bottles of sparkling wine
Complimentary for Members
RSVP with Kelly Karr
kelly@rocowinery.com
503-538-7625
Fee: $25/complimentary for members
Brut RMS Rosé Release Party