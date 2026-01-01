 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/events/
All Dates:Feb 7, 2026 - Feb 9, 2026

Rosé Release Weekend

Rosé all weekend! Join us to celebrate the release of our highly anticipated 2025 Rosé! Enjoy a complimentary taste of our Rosé of Pinot Noir paired with a complimentary bite. There will also be a special pairing dish available for purchase. Reservations are highly recommended.

 

Fee: $0

