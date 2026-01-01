|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|https://www.brookswine.com/events/
|All Dates:
Rosé Release Weekend
Rosé all weekend! Join us to celebrate the release of our highly anticipated 2025 Rosé! Enjoy a complimentary taste of our Rosé of Pinot Noir paired with a complimentary bite. There will also be a special pairing dish available for purchase. Reservations are highly recommended.
Fee: $0
Rosé all weekend!