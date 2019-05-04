|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
|20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|503-560-8266
|Email:
|events@fairsingvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.Fairsingvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Rosé Release Weekend
Join Fairsing Vineyard in celebrating the release of the 2018 Rosé of Pinot noir Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5.
Experience our beautiful estate Rosé of Pinot noir with a cheese plate or charcuterie board.
Food-friendly with crisp acidity and summer's red fruit flavors, this limited-production Rosé of Pinot noir vanishes quickly.
We look forward to visiting with you soon and celebrating the release of this summer sipping favorite.
Join Fairsing for a weekend release celebration featuring the 2018 estate Rosé of Pinot noir