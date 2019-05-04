Rosé Release Weekend

Join Fairsing Vineyard in celebrating the release of the 2018 Rosé of Pinot noir Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5.



Experience our beautiful estate Rosé of Pinot noir with a cheese plate or charcuterie board.



Food-friendly with crisp acidity and summer's red fruit flavors, this limited-production Rosé of Pinot noir vanishes quickly.



We look forward to visiting with you soon and celebrating the release of this summer sipping favorite.