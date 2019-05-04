 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-560-8266
Email:events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.Fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:May 4, 2019 - May 5, 2019

Rosé Release Weekend

Join Fairsing Vineyard in celebrating the release of the 2018 Rosé of Pinot noir Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5.

Experience our beautiful estate Rosé of Pinot noir with a cheese plate or charcuterie board.

Food-friendly with crisp acidity and summer's red fruit flavors, this limited-production Rosé of Pinot noir vanishes quickly.

We look forward to visiting with you soon and celebrating the release of this summer sipping favorite.

Join Fairsing for a weekend release celebration featuring the 2018 estate Rosé of Pinot noir

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 20881 20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable