Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-4592
Email:cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/wintershill/event/587686/rose-release-and-valentines-celebration-2026
All Dates:Feb 14, 2026 - Feb 15, 2026

Rosé Release and Valentines Celebration

Enjoy the latest vintage of Rosé of Pinot noir, paired with cheese fondue from Farmer's Plate & Pantry. Rosé Club members can pick up their latest allocation!
$40 fee includes wine tasting and fondue pairing.
Fees waived for Cellar Door Club Members and up to 4 guests.

 

Fee: $40

Enjoy Rosé of Pinot noir paired with Cheese Fondue

