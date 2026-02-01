|Location:
|Winter's Hill Estate
|6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|503-864-4592
|cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
|https://www.exploretock.com/wintershill/event/587686/rose-release-and-valentines-celebration-2026
Rosé Release and Valentines Celebration
Enjoy the latest vintage of Rosé of Pinot noir, paired with cheese fondue from Farmer's Plate & Pantry. Rosé Club members can pick up their latest allocation!
$40 fee includes wine tasting and fondue pairing.
Fees waived for Cellar Door Club Members and up to 4 guests.
Fee: $40
Enjoy Rosé of Pinot noir paired with Cheese Fondue