|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.brookswine.com/events/rose-all-weekend-release-party/
|All Dates:
Rosé-All-Weekend Release Party!
Join us at Brooks to celebrate the release of our highly anticipated 2024 Rosé! Enjoy a complimentary taste of our Rosé of Pinot Noir paired with a complimentary bite. There will also be a special pairing dish available for purchase. Our regular food menu, wine flights, and wines by the glass and bottle will also be available for purchase.
