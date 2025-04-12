 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/events/rose-all-weekend-release-party/
All Dates:Apr 12, 2025
Apr 13, 2025

Rosé-All-Weekend Release Party!

Join us at Brooks to celebrate the release of our highly anticipated 2024 Rosé! Enjoy a complimentary taste of our Rosé of Pinot Noir paired with a complimentary bite. There will also be a special pairing dish available for purchase. Our regular food menu, wine flights, and wines by the glass and bottle will also be available for purchase.

Join us at Brooks to celebrate the release of our highly anticipated 2024 Rosé!

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
