 Calendar Home
Location:The Erin Hanson Gallery
Map:1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: (503) 334-3670
Email:Amy@erinhanson.com
Website:http://https://www.erinhanson.com/Event/secondsaturday
All Dates:Jun 10, 2023 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Rosé All Day at The Erin Hanson Gallery

Bring your friends in for Erin Hanson's monthly "2nd Saturdays" art reception at The Erin Hanson Gallery. Enjoy an afternoon of sparkling rosé from Chris James Cellars, locally sourced cheeses, and refreshments. If you are in Oregon wine country, stop by our McMinnville gallery to meet Erin Hanson in her studio!

Enjoy local art, sip sparkling rosé from Chris James Cellars and nibble on refreshments

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

