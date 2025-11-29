Roll out the Red: A Thanksgiving Weekend Affair

Step into the glow of twinkle lights and oak barrels as Resolu Cellars Rolls Out the Red for Thanksgiving weekend. This red-carpet experience celebrates the art of gathering with a curated tasting that spans our sparkling, white, and bold red wines.



Enjoy a red-carpet welcome with bubbles, followed by a flight hand-selected by our winemaker, Scott — showcasing the craft, patience, and passion behind each vintage. Savor elevated small plates featuring artisan elements and seasonal flavors designed to complement every pour.



Join us for an intimate weekend of flavor, ambiance, and connection — where every glass tells a story and every detail reflects the spirit of the season.



Friday, November 28 — Red Carpet Friday at Resolu

Open Noon – 8:00pm

Guests will enjoy:

🍷 Curated vertical tasting chosen by our Winemaker, Scott, featuring bold red vintages and select white wines

🥂 Red-carpet welcome with sparkling wine

🍽️ Luxurious pairing bites crafted by Lobster Dogs PNW between 3-8pm. Time subject to change.

💫 Relaxed atmosphere illuminated by soft candlelight with the tone set with live instrumental music beneath the warehouse rafters



Saturday, November 29 — Artisan Pairing Experience

Open Noon – 8:00pm

Guests will enjoy:

🍷 Curated vertical tasting selected by our Winemaker, Scott, showcasing bold reds and bright whites

🥂 Red-carpet welcome with sparkling wine

🍽️ Local artisan collaborations featured in thoughtfully paired small plates



Sunday, November 30 - Curated Flights

Open Noon - 5:00pm

Guests will enjoy:

🍷 Curated vertical tasting selected by our Winemaker, Scott, showcasing bold reds and bright whites

🍽️ Local artisan collaborations featured in thoughtfully paired small plates



All reservations receive a bonus pour in the flight.