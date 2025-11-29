 Calendar Home
Location:Resolu Cellars
Map:262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 503-482-8466
Email:info@resolucellars.com
Website:https://resolucellars.com/calendar/roll-out-the-reds-a-thanksgiving-weekend-affair/
All Dates:Nov 28, 2025 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nov 29, 2025 - Nov 30, 2025

Roll out the Red: A Thanksgiving Weekend Affair

Step into the glow of twinkle lights and oak barrels as Resolu Cellars Rolls Out the Red for Thanksgiving weekend. This red-carpet experience celebrates the art of gathering with a curated tasting that spans our sparkling, white, and bold red wines.

Enjoy a red-carpet welcome with bubbles, followed by a flight hand-selected by our winemaker, Scott — showcasing the craft, patience, and passion behind each vintage. Savor elevated small plates featuring artisan elements and seasonal flavors designed to complement every pour.

Join us for an intimate weekend of flavor, ambiance, and connection — where every glass tells a story and every detail reflects the spirit of the season.

Friday, November 28 — Red Carpet Friday at Resolu
Open Noon – 8:00pm
Guests will enjoy:
🍷 Curated vertical tasting chosen by our Winemaker, Scott, featuring bold red vintages and select white wines
🥂 Red-carpet welcome with sparkling wine
🍽️ Luxurious pairing bites crafted by Lobster Dogs PNW between 3-8pm. Time subject to change.
💫 Relaxed atmosphere illuminated by soft candlelight with the tone set with live instrumental music beneath the warehouse rafters

Saturday, November 29 — Artisan Pairing Experience
Open Noon – 8:00pm
Guests will enjoy:
🍷 Curated vertical tasting selected by our Winemaker, Scott, showcasing bold reds and bright whites
🥂 Red-carpet welcome with sparkling wine
🍽️ Local artisan collaborations featured in thoughtfully paired small plates

Sunday, November 30 - Curated Flights
Open Noon - 5:00pm
Guests will enjoy:
🍷 Curated vertical tasting selected by our Winemaker, Scott, showcasing bold reds and bright whites
🍽️ Local artisan collaborations featured in thoughtfully paired small plates

All reservations receive a bonus pour in the flight.

Join us for an intimate weekend of flavor & ambiance — where every glass tells a story.

Resolu Cellars
Resolu Cellars 97123 262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123
November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable