ROCO Cellar Showcase

Kick off the season of entertaining at ROCO and stock up on ROCO still and RMS sparkling wines that will carry you through the season. From host gifts to dinner pairings—and perhaps a special bottle just for you—we'll pour a selection of wines perfect for the celebrations ahead.



Bundle up, bring your fellow wine lovers, and let's plan what you'll be pouring from Thanksgiving through the eve of the new year!



$50 per person

Complimentary for Club Members and their guests



• Credit card and pre-payment are required to reserve

Club members, please log in to Tock using the email associated with your club membership to reserve your complimentary tickets. We're also happy to make your reservations over the phone: 503-538-7625

• Cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance for a full refund

• Must be 21 years or older to purchase or consume alcohol

