|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-538-7625
|Email:
|tastingroom@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/rocowinery/event/570349/roco-cellar-showcase
|All Dates:
ROCO Cellar Showcase
Kick off the season of entertaining at ROCO and stock up on ROCO still and RMS sparkling wines that will carry you through the season. From host gifts to dinner pairings—and perhaps a special bottle just for you—we'll pour a selection of wines perfect for the celebrations ahead.
Bundle up, bring your fellow wine lovers, and let's plan what you'll be pouring from Thanksgiving through the eve of the new year!
$50 per person
Complimentary for Club Members and their guests
• Credit card and pre-payment are required to reserve
Club members, please log in to Tock using the email associated with your club membership to reserve your complimentary tickets. We're also happy to make your reservations over the phone: 503-538-7625
• Cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance for a full refund
• Must be 21 years or older to purchase or consume alcohol
Fee: $50, complimentary for club members and their guests
Gather in the Cellar for a festive afternoon of tasting at our annual holiday wine showcase!