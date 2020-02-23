Robert Meade "NW Americana "

Robert Meade

“Northwest Americana Ambiance”



Performance is from 3-5pm

On Sunday, Feb. 23rd

There is a $5 charge at the door

It’ll be well worth it : )





About Artist:

Robert Meade’s a singer/songwriter, solo acoustic musician who's been living and performing throughout the Northwest area for over a decade. His brand of Beatle Covers, upbeat Rhythm 'n' Blues Originals & Americana Ambiance channels some of rock’s greatest souls in his raw, vulnerable lyricism and playing. It’s bound to lift the spirit!

