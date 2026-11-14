|Location:
|Marchesi Vineyards & Winery
|Map:
|3955 Belmont Drive, Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541-386-1800
|Email:
|sandymarchesi@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.marchesivineyards.com
|All Dates:
Roasted Chestnuts at Marchesi Vineyards
Starting November 1st we will be roasting fresh 2026 Chestnuts to serve to the visitors of our outdoor exquisitely appointed tasting room, on Saturday and Sundays only, until we run out of our delicious chestnuts.
This is what we do in Italy at this time of the year when the weather turns to cold and to keep us warm we enjoy roasting Chestnuts over an open fire. Here at Marchesi Vineyards we enjoy celebrating the Italian Cultural traditions that remind me of my country.
Come and Visit us from November 1st we will share our chestnuts with you Saturdays and Sunday until they are all gone
Ciao, Ciao for now,
Franco Marchesi
Owner, Winemaker and chief chestnuts roaster
Starting November 1st we will be roasting fresh 2026 Chestnuts to serve to the visitors of our outdoor exquisitely appointed tasting room, on Saturday and Sundays only, until we run out of our delicious chestnuts.