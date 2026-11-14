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Location:Marchesi Vineyards & Winery
Map:3955 Belmont Drive, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541-386-1800
Email:sandymarchesi@gmail.com
Website:http://www.marchesivineyards.com
All Dates:Nov 1, 2026
Nov 7, 2026 - Nov 8, 2026
Nov 14, 2026 - Nov 15, 2026
Nov 21, 2026 - Nov 22, 2026
Nov 28, 2026 - Nov 29, 2026
Dec 5, 2026 - Dec 6, 2026
Dec 12, 2026 - Dec 13, 2026
Dec 19, 2026

Roasted Chestnuts at Marchesi Vineyards

Starting November 1st we will be roasting fresh 2026 Chestnuts to serve to the visitors of our outdoor exquisitely appointed tasting room, on Saturday and Sundays only, until we run out of our delicious chestnuts.
This is what we do in Italy at this time of the year when the weather turns to cold and to keep us warm we enjoy roasting Chestnuts over an open fire. Here at Marchesi Vineyards we enjoy celebrating the Italian Cultural traditions that remind me of my country.
Come and Visit us from November 1st we will share our chestnuts with you Saturdays and Sunday until they are all gone
Ciao, Ciao for now,
Franco Marchesi
Owner, Winemaker and chief chestnuts roaster

Starting November 1st we will be roasting fresh 2026 Chestnuts to serve to the visitors of our outdoor exquisitely appointed tasting room, on Saturday and Sundays only, until we run out of our delicious chestnuts.

Marchesi Vineyards & Winery
Marchesi Vineyards & Winery 97031 3955 Belmont Drive, Hood River, OR 97031
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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