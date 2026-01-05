Roam the Rogue

Roam the Rogue is the perfect way experience the Upper Rogue region of our valley. Wine’d through the beautiful and scenic Upper Rogue in this self-guided tour from 11-5pm on Saturday and savor 2 wines and 2 deliciously paired appetizers at all 6 participating wineries. Your ticket purchase also includes a commemorative Riedel wine glass to keep. Designated Driver tickets are available at $15 each and include appetizers and non-alcoholic beverage.

Fee: $49/DD$15