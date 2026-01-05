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Location:6 Wineries along the Upper Rogue River
Map:6 Wineries, Gold Hill, White City, Eagle Point, and Central Point, Oregon 97502
Email:tickets@roamtherogue.com
Website:https://upperroguewine.com/roam-the-rogue/
All Dates:May 2, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Roam the Rogue

Roam the Rogue is the perfect way experience the Upper Rogue region of our valley. Wine’d through the beautiful and scenic Upper Rogue in this self-guided tour from 11-5pm on Saturday and savor 2 wines and 2 deliciously paired appetizers at all 6 participating wineries. Your ticket purchase also includes a commemorative Riedel wine glass to keep. Designated Driver tickets are available at $15 each and include appetizers and non-alcoholic beverage.

 

Fee: $49/DD$15

All wineries will be pouring award-winning wines and food pairings.

6 Wineries along the Upper Rogue River
6 Wineries along the Upper Rogue River 97502 6 Wineries, Gold Hill, White City, Eagle Point, and Central Point, Oregon 97502
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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