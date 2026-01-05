|Location:
|6 Wineries along the Upper Rogue River
|Map:
|6 Wineries, Gold Hill, White City, Eagle Point, and Central Point, Oregon 97502
|Email:
|tickets@roamtherogue.com
|Website:
|https://upperroguewine.com/roam-the-rogue/
|All Dates:
Roam the Rogue
Roam the Rogue is the perfect way experience the Upper Rogue region of our valley. Wine’d through the beautiful and scenic Upper Rogue in this self-guided tour from 11-5pm on Saturday and savor 2 wines and 2 deliciously paired appetizers at all 6 participating wineries. Your ticket purchase also includes a commemorative Riedel wine glass to keep. Designated Driver tickets are available at $15 each and include appetizers and non-alcoholic beverage.
Fee: $49/DD$15
All wineries will be pouring award-winning wines and food pairings.