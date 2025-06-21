Rising Tide Wine Festival

tasting wines from our favorite independent local producers among the vines. Ticket includes wine samples from 15 participating wineries, snacks from Miss Hannah’s Popcorn, and a commemorative Rising Tide wine glass. Food will be available for purchase from Let’s Roll PDX and Trellis Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza, DJ Karl Kling will be spinning classic yacht rock, and we’ll have lots of commemorative merch available for sale. We can’t wait to have you join us!

Fee: $50