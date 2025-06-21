|Location:
|Elk Cove Vineyards
|Map:
|27751 NW Olson Rd, Gaston, OR 97119
|Phone:
|5039857760
|Email:
|info@risingtidewinefest.com
|Website:
|http://risingtidewinefest.com
|All Dates:
Rising Tide Wine Festival
tasting wines from our favorite independent local producers among the vines. Ticket includes wine samples from 15 participating wineries, snacks from Miss Hannah’s Popcorn, and a commemorative Rising Tide wine glass. Food will be available for purchase from Let’s Roll PDX and Trellis Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza, DJ Karl Kling will be spinning classic yacht rock, and we’ll have lots of commemorative merch available for sale. We can’t wait to have you join us!
Fee: $50
