Rising Tide Wine Fest

Join us in the inland cove for an afternoon with lesser-known local wine producers. Most participating wineries don’t have a dedicated tasting room, so this is a rare opportunity to taste their wines. We’ll have food from Renegade, Los Kopitos and even dessert by 1927 S’mores in honor of National S’mores day! DJ Jimbo will be spinning yacht rock, there will be nautical puns and much, much more. Don't miss the boat!

Fee: $50