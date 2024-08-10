|Location:
|Elk Cove Vineyards
|Map:
|27751 NW Olson Road, Gaston, OR 97119
|Phone:
|503-985-7760
|Email:
|info@risingtidewinefest.com
|Website:
|https://risingtidewinefest.com/
|All Dates:
Rising Tide Wine Fest
Join us in the inland cove for an afternoon with lesser-known local wine producers. Most participating wineries don’t have a dedicated tasting room, so this is a rare opportunity to taste their wines. We’ll have food from Renegade, Los Kopitos and even dessert by 1927 S’mores in honor of National S’mores day! DJ Jimbo will be spinning yacht rock, there will be nautical puns and much, much more. Don't miss the boat!
Fee: $50
Elk Cove Vineyards is hosting the Rising Tide Wine Fest.