Location:Amaterra Winery
Map:8150 SW Swede Hill Drive, Portland, OR 97225
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/amaterrawinery/
All Dates:Dec 31, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Ring in the New Year at Amaterra Winery

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Amaterra Winery with live music in the restaurant and a complimentary champagne toast designed to welcome this coming year with wine savored and enjoyed. The champagne toast will be offered at 9 pm, a celebration in tandem with the New York's ball drop. All dishes are created with the same attention and care that Amaterra members have come to know and love.

