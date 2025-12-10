|Location:
|Amaterra Winery
|Map:
|8150 SW Swede Hill Drive, Portland, OR 97225
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/amaterrawinery/
|All Dates:
Ring in the New Year at Amaterra Winery
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Amaterra Winery with live music in the restaurant and a complimentary champagne toast designed to welcome this coming year with wine savored and enjoyed. The champagne toast will be offered at 9 pm, a celebration in tandem with the New York's ball drop. All dishes are created with the same attention and care that Amaterra members have come to know and love.