Location:The Erin Hanson Gallery
Map:1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 334-3670
Email:info@erinhanson.com
Website:https://www.erinhanson.com/event/secondsaturday
All Dates:Jan 11, 2025 - Jan 12, 2025 This event is on 1/11/25 from 1-5 PM

Ring in the New Year

Bring beauty into your new year by enjoying colorful impressionist paintings at The Erin Hanson Gallery! This very special Second Saturday event features landscapes by Erin Hanson, local red, white, and dessert wines served by Pike Road Wines, and a delicious hot cocoa tasting.

Ring in the new year by surrounding yourself with beautiful art and delicious local treats.

Ring in the new year with beautiful art, local wine, and a delicious hot cocoa tasting!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

