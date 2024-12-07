 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln
All Dates:Dec 7, 2024 - Dec 8, 2024

Riesling Takeover at Brooks!

Celebrate Riesling with us as Riesling takes over the Brooks tasting room! Choose from Riesling flights paired with a complimentary bite.

While you’re here, enter to win a $100 Brooks gift card with each Riesling flight ordered. Special guests Santa and Caesar the No Drama Llama will be here for photos on both days! Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
