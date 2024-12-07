|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln
|All Dates:
Riesling Takeover at Brooks!
Celebrate Riesling with us as Riesling takes over the Brooks tasting room! Choose from Riesling flights paired with a complimentary bite.
While you’re here, enter to win a $100 Brooks gift card with each Riesling flight ordered. Special guests Santa and Caesar the No Drama Llama will be here for photos on both days! Reservations are strongly encouraged.
