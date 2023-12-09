 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/brookswinery/
All Dates:Dec 9, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 10, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Riesling Takeover

Celebrate Riesling with us as Riesling takes over the Brooks tasting room! Choose from Riesling flights paired with a complimentary bite made by Chef Norma.

While you're here, you can enter for a chance to win a $100 Brooks gift card with each Riesling flight ordered. Special guest Santa will be here for photos on both days!

This event will take place during regular tasting room hours on December 9 & 10, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm. There is no entry fee, but reservations are required.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

