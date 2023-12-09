Riesling Takeover

Celebrate Riesling with us as Riesling takes over the Brooks tasting room! Choose from Riesling flights paired with a complimentary bite made by Chef Norma.



While you're here, you can enter for a chance to win a $100 Brooks gift card with each Riesling flight ordered. Special guest Santa will be here for photos on both days!



This event will take place during regular tasting room hours on December 9 & 10, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm. There is no entry fee, but reservations are required.