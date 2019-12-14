 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 503-435-1278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/calendar/
All Dates:Dec 14, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 15, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Riesling Takeover

Every year Brooks produces over 20 different Rieslings. Come discover why this grape variety was our founder’s favorite.

Choose from three different tasting flights with Rieslings ranging from dry to sweet.

Indulge in Riesling-specific food pairings and sign up for one of our complimentary informative breakout sessions led by a Sommelier.

We will also have a photo booth set up with special guests Caesar The No Drama Llama and Santa!

Enter for a chance to win a $100 Brooks gift card with each Riesling flight.

Regular tasting room hours, 11:00am-5:00pm. No entry fee, no RSVP required.

Riesling is taking over Brooks tasting room! Celebrate Riesling all weekend, Dec 14th & 15th!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

