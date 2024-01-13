|Location:
|The Erin Hanson Gallery
|Map:
|1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 334-3670
|Email:
|info@erinhanson.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.erinhanson.com/event/secondsaturday
|All Dates:
Riesling in the New Year
You are invited to a unique and lovely afternoon at The Erin Hanson Gallery! Celebrate the new year with beautiful art and delightful wine.
Enjoy Erin Hanson's art while sipping Riesling, Dolcetto, and Claret poured by Chris James Cellars.
Ring in the new year with art and wine!