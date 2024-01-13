 Calendar Home
Location:The Erin Hanson Gallery
Map:1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: (503) 334-3670
Email:info@erinhanson.com
Website:http://https://www.erinhanson.com/event/secondsaturday
All Dates:Jan 13, 2024 - Jan 14, 2024 When: Saturday, January 13th 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Riesling in the New Year

You are invited to a unique and lovely afternoon at The Erin Hanson Gallery! Celebrate the new year with beautiful art and delightful wine.
Enjoy Erin Hanson's art while sipping Riesling, Dolcetto, and Claret poured by Chris James Cellars.

Ring in the new year with art and wine!

The Erin Hanson Gallery
