|Location:
|Dayton Square
|Map:
|304B Ferry Street, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|9712675267
|Email:
|varnumvintners@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.varnumvintners.com/product/ride-though-the-hills/VGITFHZGLBDZMYSP66UH6FND?cp=true&sa=false&sbp=false&q=true
|All Dates:
Ride Through The Hills
Purchase a ride through the Eola Amity Hills and enjoy wine country with friends and family the day after Thanksgiving. Hop on the Crush Wine Tour bus starting at 10:00am to head into the hills and visit the participating wineries. Each winery has their own fees and discounts for tastings, glasses, snacks, and bottle sales. $20 provides a day pass for the bus ride only. 50 Tickets Available. 10am-6pm. 21+ Only
Winery Information (More Info Added as Available):
Satyr Fire Wines | Dayton | 11am- 9pm
David Paige Wines | Walnut Hill Rd | 10am - 5pm
Varnum Vintners | Eola Amity Hills Rd | 10:30am-6pm
Iota Cellars | Amity Rd | 11am-5pm
Tour Loops travel between stops all day at ~20min intervals, giving you ~80 minutes at each winery.
Example Itinerary:
8am Breakfast @ Loam - 10:00am hop on to DPW - 11:40am to Varnum - 1:20 to Iota - 3:00 to Satyr Fire - Early Dinner at Camino
We suggest enhancing your day with Brunch/Lunch/Dinner at Loam or Camino, and an overnight stay with The Inn at Dayton.
Fee: $20
Purchase a ride through the Eola Amity Hills and enjoy wine country the day after Thanksgiving. Hop on the Crush Wine Tour bus starting at 10:00am to head into the hills and visit the participating wineries. $20 provides a day pass for the bus ride only. 21+ Only