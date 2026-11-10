Ride Through The Hills

Purchase a ride through the Eola Amity Hills and enjoy wine country with friends and family the day after Thanksgiving. Hop on the Crush Wine Tour bus starting at 10:00am to head into the hills and visit the participating wineries. Each winery has their own fees and discounts for tastings, glasses, snacks, and bottle sales. $20 provides a day pass for the bus ride only. 50 Tickets Available. 10am-6pm. 21+ Only



Winery Information (More Info Added as Available):



Satyr Fire Wines | Dayton | 11am- 9pm



David Paige Wines | Walnut Hill Rd | 10am - 5pm



Varnum Vintners | Eola Amity Hills Rd | 10:30am-6pm



Iota Cellars | Amity Rd | 11am-5pm





Tour Loops travel between stops all day at ~20min intervals, giving you ~80 minutes at each winery.



Example Itinerary:



8am Breakfast @ Loam - 10:00am hop on to DPW - 11:40am to Varnum - 1:20 to Iota - 3:00 to Satyr Fire - Early Dinner at Camino



We suggest enhancing your day with Brunch/Lunch/Dinner at Loam or Camino, and an overnight stay with The Inn at Dayton.

Fee: $20