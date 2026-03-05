|Location:
|Ricochet Wine Co.
|Map:
|1421 Northeast Alpha Drive, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|5033134860
|Email:
|erich@ricochetwine.com
|Website:
|http://1421 Northeast Alpha Drive
|All Dates:
Ricochet, Et Al Futures Open House
Have you ever sampled wine right from the barrel? And, have you ever been able to purchase the wine IN that barrel? We are hosting an Open House at which Ricochet and all of our Et Al tenant wineries will be showcasing the wine they just made, as well as some current releases. It's a great way to learn about the vintage, as well as get a good deal on wine ahead of the curve!
Participating Wineries:
Ricochet
Augustina
Copious Cellars
Dagger Daisy
Human Cellars
We will have live music by Mahonia Mist and Quinn Patty and small bites by Chef Norma Green.
$15 Tickets purchased online.
$25 at the door.
FREE to Social Club Members
Hope to see you in the future!
Fee: $15 Online / $25 Door
