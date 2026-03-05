Ricochet, Et Al Futures Open House

Have you ever sampled wine right from the barrel? And, have you ever been able to purchase the wine IN that barrel? We are hosting an Open House at which Ricochet and all of our Et Al tenant wineries will be showcasing the wine they just made, as well as some current releases. It's a great way to learn about the vintage, as well as get a good deal on wine ahead of the curve!



Participating Wineries:

Ricochet

Augustina

Copious Cellars

Dagger Daisy

Human Cellars



We will have live music by Mahonia Mist and Quinn Patty and small bites by Chef Norma Green.



$15 Tickets purchased online.

$25 at the door.

FREE to Social Club Members



Hope to see you in the future!

Fee: $15 Online / $25 Door