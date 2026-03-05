 Calendar Home
Location:Ricochet Wine Co.
Map:1421 Northeast Alpha Drive, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5033134860
Email:erich@ricochetwine.com
Website:http://1421 Northeast Alpha Drive
All Dates:Mar 5, 2026 - Mar 21, 2026

Ricochet, Et Al Futures Open House

Have you ever sampled wine right from the barrel? And, have you ever been able to purchase the wine IN that barrel? We are hosting an Open House at which Ricochet and all of our Et Al tenant wineries will be showcasing the wine they just made, as well as some current releases. It's a great way to learn about the vintage, as well as get a good deal on wine ahead of the curve!

Participating Wineries:
Ricochet
Augustina
Copious Cellars
Dagger Daisy
Human Cellars

We will have live music by Mahonia Mist and Quinn Patty and small bites by Chef Norma Green.

$15 Tickets purchased online.
$25 at the door.
FREE to Social Club Members

Hope to see you in the future!

 

Fee: $15 Online / $25 Door

A chance to dip into barrels with Ricochet and tenant wineries, and purchase futures.

