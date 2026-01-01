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Location:Evergreen Events
Map:610 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 800-467-0163
Email:info@rhonerangers.org
Website:http://www.rhonerangers.org
All Dates:Jun 13, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Rhone Rangers Pacific Northwest Tour

The Rhône Rangers are riding into the Pacific Northwest!

Join the Rhone Rangers for a full day celebrating the world of Rhône varietals and blends. From crisp whites to powerful reds, this is your chance to explore the incredible diversity of wines inspired by the Rhône Valley—Pacific Northwest style. Start the day with an engaging morning seminar diving deep into the many expressions of Pacific Northwest Syrah, then, sip your way through an afternoon tasting featuring standout producers from Oregon, Washington, and California including:

Oregon
Abacela | Bionic Wines |Delmas Wines | Long Walk Vineyard | Ocelli Cellars | Quady North | Troon Vineyard | WeatherEye Vineyards

Washington
Echolands Winery | Hedges Family Estate | J. Bookwalter Winery | L'Ecole No 41 | Sleight of Hand Cellars

California
Alta Colina | Center of Effort Wines | Cline Cellars | Foxen Vineyard | Ridge Vineyards | Tablas Creek Vineyard | Tercero Wines | Thacher Winery & Vineyard

Whether you’re a longtime Rhône lover or just discovering these dynamic wines, this is the perfect opportunity to taste, learn, and connect with fellow wine enthusiasts and winemakers. $95pp seminar/tasting, $65pp tasting only

Come swirl, sip, and celebrate Rhône varietals with the Rhône Rangers!

 

Fee: $65-95pp

Join the Rhone Rangers in McMinnville for a tasting with 20+ wineries from OR, WA, and CA!

Evergreen Events
Evergreen Events 97128 610 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128
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© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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