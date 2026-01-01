Rhone Rangers Pacific Northwest Tour

The Rhône Rangers are riding into the Pacific Northwest!



Join the Rhone Rangers for a full day celebrating the world of Rhône varietals and blends. From crisp whites to powerful reds, this is your chance to explore the incredible diversity of wines inspired by the Rhône Valley—Pacific Northwest style. Start the day with an engaging morning seminar diving deep into the many expressions of Pacific Northwest Syrah, then, sip your way through an afternoon tasting featuring standout producers from Oregon, Washington, and California including:



Oregon

Abacela | Bionic Wines |Delmas Wines | Long Walk Vineyard | Ocelli Cellars | Quady North | Troon Vineyard | WeatherEye Vineyards



Washington

Echolands Winery | Hedges Family Estate | J. Bookwalter Winery | L'Ecole No 41 | Sleight of Hand Cellars



California

Alta Colina | Center of Effort Wines | Cline Cellars | Foxen Vineyard | Ridge Vineyards | Tablas Creek Vineyard | Tercero Wines | Thacher Winery & Vineyard



Whether you’re a longtime Rhône lover or just discovering these dynamic wines, this is the perfect opportunity to taste, learn, and connect with fellow wine enthusiasts and winemakers. $95pp seminar/tasting, $65pp tasting only



Come swirl, sip, and celebrate Rhône varietals with the Rhône Rangers!

Fee: $65-95pp