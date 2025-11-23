Location: Double Strand Wine Tasting House Map: 960 Quartz Dr, Mosier, OR 97040 Phone: 5037844258 Email: kevin@doublestrand.wine All Dates: Nov 22, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Nov 23, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Reserve Merlot Release and Pre-Holiday Party

We're celebrating the release our 2024 Reserve Merlot with a pre-holiday party. Come join us at the Double Strand Wine Tasting House and find the perfect holiday gift! It's also our Club Pickup Weekend, but those who have yet to join the clubs are welcome to join as well.