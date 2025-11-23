|Location:
|Double Strand Wine Tasting House
|Map:
|960 Quartz Dr, Mosier, OR 97040
|Phone:
|5037844258
|Email:
|kevin@doublestrand.wine
|All Dates:
Reserve Merlot Release and Pre-Holiday Party
We're celebrating the release our 2024 Reserve Merlot with a pre-holiday party. Come join us at the Double Strand Wine Tasting House and find the perfect holiday gift! It's also our Club Pickup Weekend, but those who have yet to join the clubs are welcome to join as well.
Come try our 2025 Reserve Merlot and join our club members for a pre-holiday party!