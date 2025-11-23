 Calendar Home
Location:Double Strand Wine Tasting House
Map:960 Quartz Dr, Mosier, OR 97040
Phone: 5037844258
Email:kevin@doublestrand.wine
All Dates:Nov 22, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 23, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Reserve Merlot Release and Pre-Holiday Party

We're celebrating the release our 2024 Reserve Merlot with a pre-holiday party. Come join us at the Double Strand Wine Tasting House and find the perfect holiday gift! It's also our Club Pickup Weekend, but those who have yet to join the clubs are welcome to join as well.

Come try our 2025 Reserve Merlot and join our club members for a pre-holiday party!

