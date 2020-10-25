Renegade Food Truck Pop-up at Winderlea

Welcome Fall with a seasonally inspired menu from Renegade Food Truck alongside a glass or bottle of Winderlea wine. Chefs and owners, Nick and Wes believe they can foster community and inclusion through food and bring everyone to the table. We couldn't agree more!



We'll also be featuring our newly released 2017 Vintage Sparkling Brut.



MENU



Burger | $12

ground sirloin, truffle aioli,

aged white cheddar, balsamic onions

greens, brioche



Bahn Mi Sandwich | $11

marinated beef, cilantro,

jalapenos, garlic aioli, pickles, baguette



Renegade Potatoes | $8

smoked new potatoes, chili aioli,

spicy greens, furkaki



Corn Salad | $9

greens, grilled corn, pickled red onion, chili vinaigrette

crispy tortilla, cotija



Additions | $2 each

Bacon / Avocado / Egg



RSVP required | Call 503.554.5900 or email info@winderlea.com

Reservations can also be made online.