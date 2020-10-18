 Calendar Home
Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035545900
Email:info@winderlea.com
Website:http://https://winderlea.com/winderlea-events/
All Dates:Sep 27, 2020 11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Oct 4, 2020 11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Oct 11, 2020 11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Oct 18, 2020 11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Oct 25, 2020 11:30 am - 3:30 pm

Renegade Food Truck Pop-up at Winderlea

Welcome Fall with a seasonally inspired menu from Renegade Food Truck alongside a glass or bottle of Winderlea wine. Chefs and owners, Nick and Wes believe they can foster community and inclusion through food and bring everyone to the table. We couldn't agree more!

We'll also be featuring our newly released 2017 Vintage Sparkling Brut.

MENU

Burger | $12
ground sirloin, truffle aioli,
aged white cheddar, balsamic onions
greens, brioche

Bahn Mi Sandwich | $11
marinated beef, cilantro,
jalapenos, garlic aioli, pickles, baguette

Renegade Potatoes | $8
smoked new potatoes, chili aioli,
spicy greens, furkaki

Corn Salad | $9
greens, grilled corn, pickled red onion, chili vinaigrette
crispy tortilla, cotija

Additions | $2 each
Bacon / Avocado / Egg

RSVP required | Call 503.554.5900 or email info@winderlea.com
Reservations can also be made online.

Food Truck in the Winderlea Vineyard Garden every Sunday.

Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Winderlea Vineyard and Winery 97115 8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
September (2020)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable