|Location:
|Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
|Map:
|8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035545900
|Email:
|info@winderlea.com
|Website:
|http://https://winderlea.com/winderlea-events/
|All Dates:
Renegade Food Truck Pop-up at Winderlea
Welcome Fall with a seasonally inspired menu from Renegade Food Truck alongside a glass or bottle of Winderlea wine. Chefs and owners, Nick and Wes believe they can foster community and inclusion through food and bring everyone to the table. We couldn't agree more!
We'll also be featuring our newly released 2017 Vintage Sparkling Brut.
MENU
Burger | $12
ground sirloin, truffle aioli,
aged white cheddar, balsamic onions
greens, brioche
Bahn Mi Sandwich | $11
marinated beef, cilantro,
jalapenos, garlic aioli, pickles, baguette
Renegade Potatoes | $8
smoked new potatoes, chili aioli,
spicy greens, furkaki
Corn Salad | $9
greens, grilled corn, pickled red onion, chili vinaigrette
crispy tortilla, cotija
Additions | $2 each
Bacon / Avocado / Egg
RSVP required | Call 503.554.5900 or email info@winderlea.com
Reservations can also be made online.
Food Truck in the Winderlea Vineyard Garden every Sunday.