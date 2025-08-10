 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038648777
Email:info@remywines.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/remy-wines-opera-on-the-lawn-tickets-1486464177369?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:Aug 10, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Remy Wines Opera on the Lawn

Join us for a celebration of the 19th anniversary of Remy Wines. We're welcoming back the Portland Opera and their traveling ensemble, A la Carte.

 

Fee: $15.00

Remy Wines
Remy Wines 17495 17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
