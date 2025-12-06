 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038648777
Email:info@remywines.com
Website:https://remywines.com/events/
All Dates:Dec 6, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Remy Wines Challah-Gay Market

Join us for a joyful afternoon at our first Challah-Gay Market, presented in collaboration with Raw Cider Company. It’s a celebration of community, creativity, and local flavor—complete with live music! Sip, shop, and savor as we bring together a vibrant lineup of local vendors, artists, and bakers offering handmade goods, delicious bites, and one-of-a-kind gifts—just in time for the holidays.

Remy Wines
Remy Wines 17495 17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

