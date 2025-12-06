Remy Wines Challah-Gay Market

Join us for a joyful afternoon at our first Challah-Gay Market, presented in collaboration with Raw Cider Company. It’s a celebration of community, creativity, and local flavor—complete with live music! Sip, shop, and savor as we bring together a vibrant lineup of local vendors, artists, and bakers offering handmade goods, delicious bites, and one-of-a-kind gifts—just in time for the holidays.