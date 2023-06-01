|Location:
|Remy Wines Tasting Room
|Map:
|17495 NE McDougall Rd., Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-8777
|Email:
|connect@remywines.com
|Website:
|http://www.remywines.com
Remy Name Day
Remy Name Day!
Thursday, June 1st 12-4
Over the years, we see many visitors, simply because their name is Remy, a baby born in the family or a loved pooch is named Remy. This is your day! (And it's also Remy's birthday and the kick off of Pride Month.)
Bring your own Remy--dog or person--and receive a complimentary tasting! There'll be fun, trivia, games and photo opps for what may be
THE GREATEST GATHERING OF REMYS OF ALL TIME!
Picnic Lunch with Remy
12:00pm-1pm
Bring a picnic or get one of ours!
RSVP
Strawberry Social
2-3pm
Remy's favorite birthday treat is Strawberry Shortcake, so we're hosting a build your own Strawberry Shortcake bar.
RSVP for Strawberry Social
Wine Taste with Your Remy
RSVP for a wine tasting by booking an appointment
