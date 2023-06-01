Remy Name Day

Remy Name Day!

Thursday, June 1st 12-4

Over the years, we see many visitors, simply because their name is Remy, a baby born in the family or a loved pooch is named Remy. This is your day! (And it's also Remy's birthday and the kick off of Pride Month.)



Bring your own Remy--dog or person--and receive a complimentary tasting! There'll be fun, trivia, games and photo opps for what may be

THE GREATEST GATHERING OF REMYS OF ALL TIME!

Picnic Lunch with Remy

12:00pm-1pm

Bring a picnic or get one of ours!

Strawberry Social

2-3pm

Remy's favorite birthday treat is Strawberry Shortcake, so we're hosting a build your own Strawberry Shortcake bar.

Wine Taste with Your Remy

RSVP for a wine tasting by booking an appointment