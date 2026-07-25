|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://www.brookswine.com
|All Dates:
Release Weekend: Janus + Wine & Cheese
Join us to celebrate the release of our highly anticipated 2024 Janus Pinot Noir! Enjoy a complimentary taste with a complimentary bite of our favorite cheese as we celebrate National Wine and Cheese day! As always, there will also be a special pairing dish available for purchase.
Fee: $Make a Reservation.
Join us to celebrate the release of our highly anticipated 2024 Janus Pinot Noir!