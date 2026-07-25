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Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://www.brookswine.com
All Dates:Jul 25, 2026
Jul 26, 2026

Release Weekend: Janus + Wine & Cheese

Join us to celebrate the release of our highly anticipated 2024 Janus Pinot Noir! Enjoy a complimentary taste with a complimentary bite of our favorite cheese as we celebrate National Wine and Cheese day! As always, there will also be a special pairing dish available for purchase.

 

Fee: $Make a Reservation.

Join us to celebrate the release of our highly anticipated 2024 Janus Pinot Noir!

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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