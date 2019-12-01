|Location:
Redhawk Vineyard & Winery
|Map:
2995 Michigan City Ln NW, Salem, OR, OR 97304
|Phone:
5033621596
|Email:
cellarmaster@redhawkwine.com
|Website:
http://Redhawk Winery2995 Michigan City Ln NWSalem, OR 97304
|All Dates:
Redhawk After Hours
Join us for wine & barrel tasting, delicious food, live music & our incredible view.
We will be serving our popular Tri-Tip sandwiches, Betty’s butternut squash soup, homemade sausage, smoked salmon pate, cheeses & more!
Meet the winemaker, sample our current selection of wines, and barrel taste a future release.
All included with a $15 tasting fee. Best deal in town! Special wine discounts during the festival!!
Fee: $15
