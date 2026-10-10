Readings with Rachael - Samhain Tarot Workshop

Join us for a 3 hour deep dive tarot workshop with our founder for a closer look at shadow work, crystal work, and herbal medicine as we head into Samhain/Halloween week. Includes a light brunch and glass of wine. All levels welcome! Tickets $125 (Class Ticket) — purchase at https://anichecellars.com/product/readings-with-rachael. Members can use their loyalty points at checkout!

Fee: $125.00