|Location:
|AniChe Cellars
|Map:
|71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Phone:
|(360) 624-6531
|Email:
|info@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|https://anichecellars.com/product/readings-with-rachael
|All Dates:
Readings with Rachael - Samhain Tarot Workshop
Join us for a 3 hour deep dive tarot workshop with our founder for a closer look at shadow work, crystal work, and herbal medicine as we head into Samhain/Halloween week. Includes a light brunch and glass of wine. All levels welcome! Tickets $125 (Class Ticket) — purchase at https://anichecellars.com/product/readings-with-rachael. Members can use their loyalty points at checkout!
Fee: $125.00
Join us for a 3-hour deep dive tarot workshop with our founder: shadow work, crystal work, and herbal medicine as we head into Samhain/Halloween week. Includes a light brunch and glass of wine. All levels welcome! Tickets $125.