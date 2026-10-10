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Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: (360) 624-6531
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:https://anichecellars.com/product/readings-with-rachael
All Dates:Oct 25, 2026 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

Readings with Rachael - Samhain Tarot Workshop

Join us for a 3 hour deep dive tarot workshop with our founder for a closer look at shadow work, crystal work, and herbal medicine as we head into Samhain/Halloween week. Includes a light brunch and glass of wine. All levels welcome! Tickets $125 (Class Ticket) — purchase at https://anichecellars.com/product/readings-with-rachael. Members can use their loyalty points at checkout!

 

Fee: $125.00

Join us for a 3-hour deep dive tarot workshop with our founder: shadow work, crystal work, and herbal medicine as we head into Samhain/Halloween week. Includes a light brunch and glass of wine. All levels welcome! Tickets $125.

AniChe Cellars
AniChe Cellars 98651 71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
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