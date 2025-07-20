 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-7625
Email:tastingroom@rocowinery.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/rocowinery/event/527339/ravioli-luncheon?_gl=1*79ofgx*_ga*MjAzNjMxMjgzMi4xNjkzNDMzNzk0*_ga_ZYRJ1M0E9P*czE3NTE1NjQyODAkbzQzMSRnMSR0MTc1MTU2NDI4MSRqNTkkbDAkaDA.
All Dates:Jul 20, 2025 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Ravioli Luncheon

For this year's luncheon we've added a salad and dessert course. The talented Chef Mason Goucher will prepare a trio of handmade ravioli and a thoughtful wine pairing will accompany each course. Experience the best of both worlds with a four-wine flight of two Italian wines and two ROCO gems!

WELCOME RECEPTION
—2020 Ca' del Bosco Vintage Collection Satèn Franciacorta DOCG
with select cheeses & charcuterie

SALAD COURSE
Fennel Salad  with Local Greens
with Willamette Valley red wine vinegar, micro-basil, red onion, and Kalamata olives

House Focaccia with Rosemary and Shallot
with olive oil and balsamic vinegar
—Paired with 2024 ROCO Rosé , Willamette Valley AVA

MAIN COURSE
Ravioli Trio*
• Fresh ricotta ravioli with herbs, spinach, and foamed mushrooms (vegetarian)
• Asparagus and pancetta ravioli with mascarpone, pesto, and chervil
• Braised beef cheek ravioli with Parmesan and classic marinara
—Paired with ROCO's 2022 Chehalem Crossing Pinot Noir, Laurelwood District AVA

DESSERT
Sesame Cookie
—Paired with 2018 Lamole di Lamole  Vinsanto del Chianti Classico DOC

$60 per person
(ROCO Club Members and their guests enjoy 15% - 25% off on tickets, based on club tier)

Reservations are required for this culinary adventure. Space is limited!

In order to receive your Club Member savings, please first log into Tock with the email used for your wine club membership, or call us in the tasting room at 503-538-7625.

*Dietary accommodations are available including vegetarian, gluten free (ravioli won't be handmade), and allium-free. We will make every effort to avoid contact with allergens but we do use a kitchen that has these ingredients present. Please note any dietary needs in your order notes or contact the tasting room and we will be happy to help you with your ticket purchase.

 

Fee: $60

Let's gather together for a handmade ravioli luncheon in the ROCO garden!

ROCO Winery
ROCO Winery 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
July (2025)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable