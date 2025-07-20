Ravioli Luncheon

For this year's luncheon we've added a salad and dessert course. The talented Chef Mason Goucher will prepare a trio of handmade ravioli and a thoughtful wine pairing will accompany each course. Experience the best of both worlds with a four-wine flight of two Italian wines and two ROCO gems!



WELCOME RECEPTION

—2020 Ca' del Bosco Vintage Collection Satèn Franciacorta DOCG

with select cheeses & charcuterie



SALAD COURSE

Fennel Salad with Local Greens

with Willamette Valley red wine vinegar, micro-basil, red onion, and Kalamata olives



House Focaccia with Rosemary and Shallot

with olive oil and balsamic vinegar

—Paired with 2024 ROCO Rosé , Willamette Valley AVA



MAIN COURSE

Ravioli Trio*

• Fresh ricotta ravioli with herbs, spinach, and foamed mushrooms (vegetarian)

• Asparagus and pancetta ravioli with mascarpone, pesto, and chervil

• Braised beef cheek ravioli with Parmesan and classic marinara

—Paired with ROCO's 2022 Chehalem Crossing Pinot Noir, Laurelwood District AVA



DESSERT

Sesame Cookie

—Paired with 2018 Lamole di Lamole Vinsanto del Chianti Classico DOC



$60 per person

(ROCO Club Members and their guests enjoy 15% - 25% off on tickets, based on club tier)



Reservations are required for this culinary adventure. Space is limited!



In order to receive your Club Member savings, please first log into Tock with the email used for your wine club membership, or call us in the tasting room at 503-538-7625.



*Dietary accommodations are available including vegetarian, gluten free (ravioli won't be handmade), and allium-free. We will make every effort to avoid contact with allergens but we do use a kitchen that has these ingredients present. Please note any dietary needs in your order notes or contact the tasting room and we will be happy to help you with your ticket purchase.

Fee: $60