Rainbow's End Irish Style Tasting

Join us at the end of the rainbow for magically delicious shenanigans. Warm up to St. Paddy's Day at Seven Sails Vineyard with live music, wine tasting and scrumptious food. Only one seating from 4 to 6:30 pm.



The multi-talented Bob Soper will be the featured artist on fiddle, guitar, vocals, and Irish bouzouki.



Limited to only 26 people so reserve your table now!



https://www.simpletix.com/e/rainbows-end-irish-style-tasting-tickets-203037

Fee: $25 Ticket per person for Wine Tasting and Live Music $35 & $40 for 2 Person Bounteous Food Platters reserved in advance (single boards and meatless and 1 person options also available)