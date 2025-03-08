 Calendar Home
Location:Seven Sails Vineyard
Map:13285 NW Germantown Rd, Portland, Oregon 97231
Phone: 5035441356
Email:sevensailskate@gmail.com
Website:https://www.margotproductions.com/sevensailsvineyard
All Dates:Mar 8, 2025 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Rainbow's End Irish Style Tasting

Join us at the end of the rainbow for magically delicious shenanigans. Warm up to St. Paddy's Day at Seven Sails Vineyard with live music, wine tasting and scrumptious food. Only one seating from 4 to 6:30 pm.

The multi-talented Bob Soper will be the featured artist on fiddle, guitar, vocals, and Irish bouzouki.

Limited to only 26 people so reserve your table now!

https://www.simpletix.com/e/rainbows-end-irish-style-tasting-tickets-203037

 

Fee: $25 Ticket per person for Wine Tasting and Live Music $35 & $40 for 2 Person Bounteous Food Platters reserved in advance (single boards and meatless and 1 person options also available)

Seven Sails Vineyard
Seven Sails Vineyard 13285 13285 NW Germantown Rd, Portland, Oregon 97231
