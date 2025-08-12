 Calendar Home
Location:WillaKenzie Estate
Map:19143 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-3280
Email:hospitality@willakenzie.com
Website:https://www.willakenzie.com/events.html
All Dates:Dec 14, 2025 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Raid the Cellar

Join us for an exclusive afternoon of cellar treasures! Winemaker Erik Kramer has curated a selection of rare, perfectly aged wines for you to savor and purchase—some in very limited quantities.

Bring a special WillaKenzie bottle from your own collection to share and celebrate with us!

Includes a curated tasting and an entrée from Kopitos.

 

Fee: $40

Raid the Cellar: Rare wines, bites & bottle sharing. Dec 14, 2–5pm. $30–$40.

WillaKenzie Estate
WillaKenzie Estate 19143 19143 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
December (2025)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable