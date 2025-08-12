|Location:
|WillaKenzie Estate
|Map:
|19143 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|503-662-3280
|Email:
|hospitality@willakenzie.com
|Website:
|https://www.willakenzie.com/events.html
|All Dates:
Raid the Cellar
Join us for an exclusive afternoon of cellar treasures! Winemaker Erik Kramer has curated a selection of rare, perfectly aged wines for you to savor and purchase—some in very limited quantities.
Bring a special WillaKenzie bottle from your own collection to share and celebrate with us!
Includes a curated tasting and an entrée from Kopitos.
Fee: $40
