Location:Urban Decanter
2001 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Phone: 5037045805
Email:erin@pdxwineevents.com
Website:http://https://www.urbandecanter.com/events
May 19, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Résolu Cellars Dinner at Urban Decanter

Join us as we welcome award winning winemaker Scott Nelson for an elegant winemaker's dinner at Urban Decanter. Scott specializes in big, bold reds. He makes his wines at his urban Hillsboro winery using fruit he sources from vineyards in Oregon and Washington.

This four-course dinner is curated by Chef Jeremy Lees of Urban Decanter and will utilize their wood-fire oven.

$100 covers the dinner, wine pairing, and gratuity! It's the best value in the Valley.

Presented by PDX Wine Events.

 

Fee: $100

Winemaker's Dinner featuring Résolu Cellars at Urban Decanter in Forest Grove.

Urban Decanter
Urban Decanter 97116 2001 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
