Résolu Cellars Dinner at Urban Decanter

Join us as we welcome award winning winemaker Scott Nelson for an elegant winemaker's dinner at Urban Decanter. Scott specializes in big, bold reds. He makes his wines at his urban Hillsboro winery using fruit he sources from vineyards in Oregon and Washington.



This four-course dinner is curated by Chef Jeremy Lees of Urban Decanter and will utilize their wood-fire oven.



$100 covers the dinner, wine pairing, and gratuity! It's the best value in the Valley.



Presented by PDX Wine Events.

Fee: $100