"La Isla del Encanto" Celebration

Celebrate delicious "comida criolla" and the vibrant music of Puerto Rico at Seven Sails Vineyard's "Isla del Encanto" style wine tasting. Enjoy a flight of 5 delicious wines while listening to live music by Grupo Borikuas. Add on a bounteous food platter and revel in the beautiful setting right in NW Portland.



We serve the best and most bounteous food boards in the NW. Food boards must be purchased in advance and are separate from the required entrance ticket.



$30.00 per person - entrance ticket includes live music and wine tasting (non alc bev choice is available).



$40.00 - "Old San Juan" 2 Person Food Board with Starter & Dessert

$22.00 - "Old San Juan" 1 Person Food Board with Starter & Dessert

$34.00 - "Isla Verde" 2 Person Meatless Food Board with Starter & Dessert

$19.00 - "Isla Verde" 1 Person Meatless Food Board with Starter & Dessert

(Meatless food platters are served with cheeses unless you request "no cheese please" in advance)



Limit of 32 people per seating

* Please let us know if you require a table for 5 or more as larger tables are limited.

If you do NOT book together be sure to let us know with whom you would like to be seated so we can prepare your table accordingly

All sales are final, no refunds, no rain checks.



Over 21 only

Rain or Shine

Sorry, no pets



Hasta La Fiesta,

Kate & Shuhe

Fee: $30 Entrance - Food Choices $19 to $40