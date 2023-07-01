Quinta Seven Sails Festa Brasileira

While you taste our fabulous wines and nibble on Brazilian food specialities you'll be treated to the enchanting latin music of Borikuas Duo, Neftali Rivera & Ramón Cancel! We're located in the hills of NW Portland with a gorgeous valley view.

Only one seating from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Saturday, July 1st.

Be sure you are booking your tickets AND your food choice in advance as separate items.

$25 per person - Includes Entrance, Flight of 5 Wines, Musical Entertainment & Dessert

The best food boards in the Northwest must be ordered in advance along with your tickets:

$25 - Prato Completo (Complete Platter)

NOTE: Plenty to serve 2 people!

(Chicken Coxinhas, Carne de Sol, Pasteles de Forno, Pão de Queijo, Casquinha de Siri, cheeses, crudités, fresh and dried fruit, nuts, berries)

$20 - Prato Sem Carne (Meatless Platter)

NOTE: Plenty to serve 2 people!

(Pão de Queijo, cheeses, crudités, fresh & dried fruit, nuts, berries)

Limit of 24 people per seating - Tables available for 1 to 10 people.



Over 21 only!

Rain or Shine - Seating is inside unless we have great weather and can sit outside on the deck. Either way, there is an amazing view.

Sorry, no pets.

All sales are final.

We here at Seven Sails Vineyard are looking forward to sharing our wines and our home with you.

Aproveite a viagem! Enjoy the journey!

Fee: $25 Entrance, Wine Tasting and Live Music $20 & $20 Brazilian Style Food Boards (serves 2)