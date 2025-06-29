 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines
Map:17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Website:http://www.queerwinefest.com
All Dates:Jun 29, 2025 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

QUEER WINE FEST

Join us for Queer Wine Fest 2025!

Queer Wine Fest was the world's first event to specifically highlight U.S. wineries with LGBTQI2S+ leadership. The outdoor festival features wineries with queer owners, winemakers, or vineyard managers in a walk-around tasting set under the oak grove outside the Remy Wines Farmhouse Tasting Room.

In addition to tasting white, red, and sparkling wines from 20 unique producers, guests enjoy bountiful passed hors d'oeuvres, a live stage show featuring new-wave pop duo Camp Crush, and lots of festival activations, from a flash tattoo parlor to aerial performances and more!

Queer Wine Fest is a fundraiser for Wine Country Pride, a 501c3 nonprofit working to support the LGBTQ+ communities in rural Oregon by bringing visible pride celebrations to Oregon wine country.

 

Fee: $128

Queer Wine Fest is an annual celebration of U.S. wineries with LGBTQI2S+ leadership.

Remy Wines
Remy Wines 17495 17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, OR 97114
