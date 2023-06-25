|Location:
Remy Wines Tasting Room
|17495 NE McDougall Rd., Dayton, OR 97114
|503-864-8777
|info@remywines.com
|http://https://queerwinefest.com/
Queer Wine Fest
Second Annual
JUNE 25, 2023
REMY WINES
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, OREGON
As one of the festivities during Wine Country Pride, the Queer Wine Fest brings together queer-owned, queer-made and queer-grown wines from across the country for an outdoor tasting and celebration. Live Music from Camp Crush!
Fee: $95
