Location:Remy Wines Tasting Room
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd., Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-8777
Email:info@remywines.com
Website:http://https://queerwinefest.com/
All Dates:Jun 25, 2023 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Queer Wine Fest

Second Annual
JUNE 25, 2023
REMY WINES
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, OREGON
As one of the festivities during Wine Country Pride, the Queer Wine Fest brings together queer-owned, queer-made and queer-grown wines from across the country for an outdoor tasting and celebration. Live Music from Camp Crush!

 

Fee: $95

Queer Wine Fest brings together queer-owned, made and grown wines from across the country.

Remy Wines Tasting Room
17495 NE McDougall Rd., Dayton, OR 97114
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

