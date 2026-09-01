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Location:Sokol Blosser Winery
Map:5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-2282
Email:events@sokolblosser.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/sokolblosser/event/619497/happy-hour-puzzle-pour-with-susan-sokol-blosser
All Dates:Sep 25, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Puzzle & Pour with Susan Sokol Blosser

Did you know we have our very own Sokol Blosser puzzle? Join our Co-Founder, Susan Sokol Blosser, for a puzzle-themed Happy Hour filled with great wine, conversation, and a little friendly puzzling.

• Bring a puzzle, take a puzzle community exchange
• Visit with Susan Sokol Blosser
• 10% off our exclusive Sokol Blosser puzzle, perfect for gift giving or keeping for yourself!
• Raise a glass, relax, and celebrate the simple joy of good wine and a great puzzle

Seating is on a first come basis for Happy Hour. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!

Come join our Co-Founder Susan Sokol Blosser for a night of puzzling and amazing wine!

Sokol Blosser Winery
Sokol Blosser Winery 97114 5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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