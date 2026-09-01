|Location:
|Sokol Blosser Winery
|Map:
|5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-2282
|Email:
|events@sokolblosser.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/sokolblosser/event/619497/happy-hour-puzzle-pour-with-susan-sokol-blosser
|All Dates:
Puzzle & Pour with Susan Sokol Blosser
Did you know we have our very own Sokol Blosser puzzle? Join our Co-Founder, Susan Sokol Blosser, for a puzzle-themed Happy Hour filled with great wine, conversation, and a little friendly puzzling.
• Bring a puzzle, take a puzzle community exchange
• Visit with Susan Sokol Blosser
• 10% off our exclusive Sokol Blosser puzzle, perfect for gift giving or keeping for yourself!
• Raise a glass, relax, and celebrate the simple joy of good wine and a great puzzle
Seating is on a first come basis for Happy Hour. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!
Come join our Co-Founder Susan Sokol Blosser for a night of puzzling and amazing wine!