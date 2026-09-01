Puzzle & Pour with Susan Sokol Blosser

Did you know we have our very own Sokol Blosser puzzle? Join our Co-Founder, Susan Sokol Blosser, for a puzzle-themed Happy Hour filled with great wine, conversation, and a little friendly puzzling.



• Bring a puzzle, take a puzzle community exchange

• Visit with Susan Sokol Blosser

• 10% off our exclusive Sokol Blosser puzzle, perfect for gift giving or keeping for yourself!

• Raise a glass, relax, and celebrate the simple joy of good wine and a great puzzle



Seating is on a first come basis for Happy Hour. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!