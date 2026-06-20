Pups and Pinots

Lenné hosts our first annual Pet Adoption Day. Pups & Pinots! We are partnering with local rescue, Pawsitively Saved Rescue. Visit us from June 20th 1-4pm, and meet and maybe form a connection with one of the many dogs we will have on site. All of them worthy adoption candidates. Enjoy a pinot and cuddle up with these cuties.



We'll offer beer and wine specials all with food pairings. Hot dogs, hush puppies, slush puppies for dessert, and more!



Children are welcome!



If you can't adopt, no problem, come for a cuddle or donate.