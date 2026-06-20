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Location:Lenné Estate Tasting Room
Map:18760 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 971-348-4264
Email:events@lenneestate.com
Website:https://www.lenneestate.com/events/#calendar-0c1b382e-90c8-4efb-9eb6-6127ad9aa4ee-event-d0338994-556f-4927-8192-583b8bd60810
All Dates:Jun 20, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Pups and Pinots

Lenné hosts our first annual Pet Adoption Day. Pups & Pinots! We are partnering with local rescue, Pawsitively Saved Rescue. Visit us from June 20th 1-4pm, and meet and maybe form a connection with one of the many dogs we will have on site. All of them worthy adoption candidates. Enjoy a pinot and cuddle up with these cuties.

We'll offer beer and wine specials all with food pairings. Hot dogs, hush puppies, slush puppies for dessert, and more!

Children are welcome!

If you can't adopt, no problem, come for a cuddle or donate.

Lenné is partnering with a local rescue to host a Pet Adoption Day!

Lenné Estate Tasting Room
Lenné Estate Tasting Room 18760 18760 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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