Pumpkins, Succulents & Wine Tasting

Celebrate the cozy beauty of autumn at Natalie’s Estate Winery with our Pumpkin Succulent Workshop — a creative afternoon filled with laughter, wine, and fall inspiration.



Enjoy our handcrafted wines from Natalie’s Estate Winery in the Willamette Valley while decorating your own 3 smaller pumpkins with lush succulents, dried florals, moss, and more —decorations that will last through the holiday season. Our talented floral designer and owner, Jessica Yates of Palmer Creek Homestead, will guide you step-by-step to create a gorgeous seasonal centerpiece that lasts well beyond the harvest season — no carving required!



Each guest will choose from a variety of pumpkins and colors, along with a beautiful selection of succulents and natural accents.



Bring your friends, sip bold wines, and design a one-of-a-kind fall decoration to brighten your home and Thanksgiving table.



Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132

Date and Time: Saturday, November 15th, 2025, from 3 pm to 5 pm

Ticket price: 75.00 General Admission and 70.00 for Cellar Club Members

Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1841533027859

Space is limited — please reserve your spot early for this festive fall experience!

