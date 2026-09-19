Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice... with Wine!

It’s pumpkin spice season, and we’re ready to celebrate! Join us at Hip Chicks do Wine for a deliciously cozy weekend filled with fall flavors, fabulous wine, and plenty of pumpkin spice.



Enjoy a flight of 6 wines, sip on our seasonal Pumpkin Spice Sangria, and choose from a selection of small appetizer plates inspired by the flavors of autumn.



Hours: 2pm - 7pm Friday, 12pm - 7pm Saturday and 12pm - 5pm Sunday



Whether you’re a devoted pumpkin spice fan or simply love a great excuse to gather with friends and enjoy some wine, Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice...with Wine! is the perfect way to welcome the fall season.



Come sip, savor, and spice up your September!



No reservations required, but they are always appreciated.