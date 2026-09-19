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Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://4510 SE 23rd Avenue
All Dates:Sep 18, 2026 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 19, 2026 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 20, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice... with Wine!

It’s pumpkin spice season, and we’re ready to celebrate! Join us at Hip Chicks do Wine for a deliciously cozy weekend filled with fall flavors, fabulous wine, and plenty of pumpkin spice.

Enjoy a flight of 6 wines, sip on our seasonal Pumpkin Spice Sangria, and choose from a selection of small appetizer plates inspired by the flavors of autumn.

Hours: 2pm - 7pm Friday, 12pm - 7pm Saturday and 12pm - 5pm Sunday

Whether you’re a devoted pumpkin spice fan or simply love a great excuse to gather with friends and enjoy some wine, Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice...with Wine! is the perfect way to welcome the fall season.

Come sip, savor, and spice up your September!

No reservations required, but they are always appreciated.

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© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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