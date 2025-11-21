Pumpkin Chilli Weekend

Pumpkin chilli will be available for purchase this weekend only! Chilli pairs well with Pinot Noir and Rosé. Pumpkin pairs well with Chardonnay. We have all three options at Kuenzi Family Vineyard so take your pick! You can also enjoy our seasonal drink Vineyard Spice made with pumpkin, apple cider, our Chardonnay and some spices. It's also available in a non-alcoholic version.*



$3 cup of Pumpkin Chilli



$5 glass of Vineyard Spice



$7.50 glass of Rosé or Chardonnay



$6.50-$9.50 glass of Pinot Noir



Enjoy Live Music by Trevon Kuenzi while you eat and sip! Friday 4-8pm Saturday 11am-5pm



𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐮𝐩 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AA8AB2CABFFC34-59502461-pumpkin#/



*Make a reservation to guarantee your cup(s) of Pumpkin Chilli. Walk-ins served based on availability of Pumpkin Chilli. Regular menu items also available.