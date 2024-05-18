Proprietor Dinner





This evening will be filled with a delicious three-course dinner expertly paired with Saffron Fields wine by Caballero Catering. We can't wait to share this special night with you and to celebrate the flavors and traditions of Mediterranean with Saffron Fields Vineyard wines!



Date: May 18, 2024

Time: 5:15pm arrival Dinner at 5:30pm

Location: The Residence



Seating Limited: 20 guests



Caterer: Caballero Catering



Allergies: Any specific dietary needs reach out to jvitkovich@saffronfields.com







Cancellation Policy: 72 hour notice is needed.

Fee: $160