Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-5323
Email:jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/product/dinner-at-the-residence-24
All Dates:May 18, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Proprietor Dinner



This evening will be filled with a delicious three-course dinner expertly paired with Saffron Fields wine by Caballero Catering. We can't wait to share this special night with you and to celebrate the flavors and traditions of Mediterranean with Saffron Fields Vineyard wines!

Date: May 18, 2024
Time: 5:15pm arrival Dinner at 5:30pm
Location: The Residence

Seating Limited: 20 guests

Caterer: Caballero Catering

Allergies: Any specific dietary needs reach out to jvitkovich@saffronfields.com



Cancellation Policy: 72 hour notice is needed.

 

Fee: $160

Mediterian Dinner with Angela, the owner.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

