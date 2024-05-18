|Location:
|Saffron Fields Vineyard
|Map:
|18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|503-662-5323
|Email:
|jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
|Website:
|http://https://saffronfields.com/product/dinner-at-the-residence-24
|All Dates:
Proprietor Dinner
This evening will be filled with a delicious three-course dinner expertly paired with Saffron Fields wine by Caballero Catering. We can't wait to share this special night with you and to celebrate the flavors and traditions of Mediterranean with Saffron Fields Vineyard wines!
Date: May 18, 2024
Time: 5:15pm arrival Dinner at 5:30pm
Location: The Residence
Seating Limited: 20 guests
Caterer: Caballero Catering
Allergies: Any specific dietary needs reach out to jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Cancellation Policy: 72 hour notice is needed.
Fee: $160
Mediterian Dinner with Angela, the owner.