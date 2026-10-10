Prom Night at Sokol Blosser - A Murder Mystery

Step back into the 1950s for a prom night where the music is swinging, the wine is flowing, but someone won’t make it to the last dance...Be careful who you trust, because everyone has a secret, and one of them is a killer.



Join us at Sokol Blosser for an interactive murder mystery inspired by a classic 1950s prom night. Come dressed to impress in your best vintage prom attire—or simply bring your appetite for mystery. Throughout the evening, you’ll enjoy Sokol Blosser wines and light bites while working alongside your fellow guests to uncover clues, question suspects, and solve the crime.



What’s included:

-Interactive murder mystery experience

-Glass of Sokol Blosser wine

-Appetizers & light bites

-An evening of 1950s-inspired fun, intrigue, and mayhem



$99 per person | $79 for Sokol Blosser Club Members



Costumes aren't required, but are encouraged to bring the interactive murder mystery to life. Dress in your best 1950s prom attire, think bows, suspenders, glasses and big skirts.

Fee: $99 per person | $79 per person for Sokol Blosser Club Members