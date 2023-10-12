Progressive Wine Walk: Historic Hillsboro Downtown

Historic Downtown Hillsboro - Thursday, October 12th | 5:30pm - 8:30pm | $75



Join us for an immersive experience at the 2nd annual Progressive Wine Walk, set in the Historic Downtown District. Hidden treasures await at Résolu Cellars Urban Winery & Craft Wine Bar, DAnu Tasting Room & Wine Bar, and Skywater Fine Wines.



Navigate through the streets of this historic district, all conveniently contained within a few blocks’ radius. Whether you are a seasoned connoisseur or a curious enthusiast, our event promises to elevate your appreciation for the art of fine wines when you encounter a handpicked selection of Chardonnay, Cabernet Franc, and an enticing Bordeaux Blend thoughtfully paired with delectable culinary creations at every venue.



At Résolu Cellars, you will have the privilege of savoring meticulously crafted wines which carry a narrative of dedication and artistry. DAnu Wines invites you to embrace a fusion of tradition and innovation, offering wines that are a testament to both history and flavor. At Skywater Fine Wines, you will have the opportunity to witness the beautiful harmony between nature and winemaking, with each sip reflecting the purity of its origins.



Prepare to broaden your palate and uncover the intricate nuances of each wine type. Experience 3 venues for only $75 per person, while you enjoy a progressive flight of wine at each stop, accompanied by curated small plate pairings. This will be a sensory journey that promises to delight your taste buds and enrich your understanding of fine wines.



The festivities commence promptly at 5:30pm, where the first venue will warmly greet you with a sparkling wine to toast to the enchanting evening that lies ahead.



Your starting point will be determined based on where you purchase. In the unlikely event that a specific location reaches its capacity, we will promptly notify you so you can assist with any adjustments to your starting point so you can plan your evening with ease. We will have a wine courier to deliver wine to your last stop for easy pick up.



A few days before the event, expect to receive a confirmation email containing all the essential event details, including your designated starting point. This will ensure you have everything you need for a truly unforgettable evening of camaraderie and wine appreciation.



Celebrate the exquisite world of wines and the vibrant culture of downtown Hillsboro with us. We eagerly anticipate raising a glass with you at the 2nd annual Progressive Wine Walk!



Questions? Please call any of the wineries hosting.



Résolu Cellars Urban Winery & Craft Wine Bar - 503-482-8466

Skywater Fine Wines - 971-379-1372

D'Anu Wine Bar & Tasting Room - 503-746-4773

Fee: $75