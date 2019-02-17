 Calendar Home
Location:J Wrigley
Map:19390 Cherry Hill Road, Sheridan, OR 97378
Phone: (971) 901-2177
Email:karyn@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/progressive-lunch--three-roads-5c01779e9b91f.html
All Dates:Jan 27, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 10, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 17, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 24, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Mar 3, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Mar 10, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 17, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Mar 24, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Progressive Lunch - Three Roads

J Wrigley, Yamhill Valley Vineyards, and Youngberg Hill have teamed together as “Three Roads” to showcase their wines and make your Sundays more interesting this winter. Enjoy your meal one winery at a time. Start at J Wrigley for bubbles and appetizers, move on to Yamhill Valley Vineyards for sandwiches and a white flight, and finish at Youngberg Hill for dessert and Pinot.

10 am – 12 pm - appetizers paired with bubbles at J Wrigley
12 pm – 2 pm - sandwiches and a white flight at Yamhill Valley Vineyards
2 pm – 4 pm - dessert and Pinot at Youngberg Hill

Click on below 'Contact' to purchase tickets.

 

Fee: $35

J Wrigley, Yamhill Valley Vineyards, and Youngberg Hill have teamed together as “Three Roads” to showcase their wines and make your Sundays more interesting this winter. Enjoy your meal one winery at a time. Start at J Wrigley for bubbles and appetizers, move on to Yamhill Valley Vineyards for sandwiches and a white flight, and finish at Youngberg Hill for dessert and Pinot.10 am – ...
J Wrigley
J Wrigley 19390 19390 Cherry Hill Road, Sheridan, OR 97378
January (2019)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable